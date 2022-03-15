Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Showers/thunderstorms decrease overnight. Light showers possible on Tue. More Sun on Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2 AM for the Eastern and Southern sections of East Texas. The Counties are...Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Nacogdoches, Angelina, San Augustine, Sabine, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton. Once the front moves through which will continue overnight tonight, the severe weather threat subsides. Tomorrow, we should be looking at mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers that may wrap around the low as it moves farther east. Wednesday and Thursday look very nice with cool mornings and very mild afternoons. Another cold front moves in very early on Friday morning and we may see more rain then. The upcoming weekend, which has the first day of Spring in it, will be very nice with cool mornings and very pleasant afternoons. Another cold front late Monday could bring more rain to ETX. Please remain Weather Alert today/tonight. Be safe and stay informed.

