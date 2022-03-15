Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

No indictment for Texans QB Watson over sex assault claims

A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a...
A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision Friday came about a year after the women first filed their suits. They say they were harassed and assaulted during massage appointments. Watson has denied the accusations. Watson said Friday he was grateful for the grand jury’s decision.  

Houston police began investigating in April 2021 after a criminal complaint was filed. Prosecutors say they presented evidence to the grand jury for over six hours Friday related to nine criminal complaints.

They declined to say what possible charges were presented.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Tommy Pettigrew III
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Lynnie Chatman
Polk County man accused of beating, stomping father to death indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Mark Kellogg at SFA practice
Ladyjacks working on learning all about UNC heading into their NCAA Tournament showdown
Broughton Recreation Center
Progress on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center about 60 percent complete
Groveton Indians
Groveton hires Port Neches Groves defensive coordinator as new head football coach, athletic director
Lady Cardinals
TVCC Lady Cardinals face off against Walters State in Nationals game Thursday