Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Next steps for Angelina County: Who will fill in for Judge Lymbery?

Next steps for Angelina County: Who will fill in for Judge Lymbery?
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Judge Mydon “Don” Lymbery was suspended as of Monday by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Now, the question of who will serve in his absence arises.

Cary Kirby, the Angelina County attorney, said the suspension will last for the duration of the criminal proceedings against Lymbery, who was indicted last week for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act.

“There is a statute within the local government code that allows the county commissioners court to appoint another resident of the county to act as county judge for the duration of his suspension,” Kirby said.

Kirby said he anticipated that judge selection will occur at the next commissioners court meeting. But there is a possibility that three or more commissioners vote to call a special meeting before then. Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were also indicted but will continue in their current positions.

“The two commissioners are not subject to that commission as they’re not judges so they are able to continue with their jobs at this time. And the mere indictment in the criminal cases does not remove them from office or suspend their ability to act,” Kirby said.

Kirby said if Lymbery and Commissioners Smith and Paulette are found guilty of the criminal cases with which they’ve been indicted, they will automatically be removed from office.

“We don’t at this point have an active County Judge with their powers administratively to take care of matters such as grants and contract documents and things of that nature, but hopefully the court will bring this up at next week’s meeting and we will get a person appointed to act as County Judge.”

The next Angelina County Commissioners Court meeting is Tuesday, March 22nd at 10 a.m. at the Angelina County courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Latest News

“The sheriff’s office has done everything within our power to remediate this issue,” Smith said...
Smith County sheriff fears remedial order due to jail overcrowding
Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ
Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ
Angelina County Indictments
Next steps for Angelina County: Who will fill in for Judge Lymbery?
Gas Producers Meeting
Gas Producers Meeting
President of Texas Oil & Gas Association: Ukraine crisis shows link between national security,...
President of Texas Oil & Gas Association: Ukraine crisis shows link between national security, energy security