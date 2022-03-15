Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Dense fog has developed overnight behind the heavy rainfall.  Expect this fog to persist through the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.  Some breaks in the clouds are possible today, but it still looks to be mostly cloudy for much of the day.  A few isolated showers are still possible, though they will be very spotty and very light.  Clouds begin to clear by late afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower to mid 60s.  Mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow before another chance for rain late in the day Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Tommy Pettigrew III
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Lynnie Chatman
Polk County man accused of beating, stomping father to death indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday evening, overnight
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-16-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-16-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 3-16-22
Fog tonight. Sun tomorrow and most of Thu. Clouds build, then iso. T'Storms Thu Eve/Fri AM.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips