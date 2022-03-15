Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Tommy Pettigrew III
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
“The sheriff’s office has done everything within our power to remediate this issue,” Smith said...
Smith County sheriff fears remedial order due to jail overcrowding

Latest News

More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for more US help in speech to Congress
Shooting scene
Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirms 2 victims shot on Hwy 31 East scene
Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirms 2 victims shot on Hwy 31 East scene
Shooting scene off Highway 31 near Tyler
WEBXTRA: East Texas restaurant hopes inflation doesn't cause drop in business
WEBXTRA: East Texas restaurant hopes inflation doesn't cause drop in business