Large tree brought down by storm narrowly misses homeowner’s car in Whitehouse

By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Once the sun came up, some of the damage in East Texas caused by last night’s storms became visible.

In a Whitehouse subdivision, a large tree fell across a homeowner’s yard around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The tree crashed through the fencing and barely missed the homeowner’s car.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

