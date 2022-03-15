Large tree brought down by storm narrowly misses homeowner’s car in Whitehouse

SMITH COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Once the sun came up, some of the damage in East Texas caused by last night’s storms became visible.

In a Whitehouse subdivision, a large tree fell across a homeowner’s yard around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The tree crashed through the fencing and barely missed the homeowner’s car.

No one was injured.

