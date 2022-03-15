Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Groveton hires Port Neches Groves defensive coordinator as new head football coach, athletic director

Groveton Indians
Groveton Indians(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Groveton, Texas (KTRE) - The Groveton Indians have hired their next athletic director and head football coach.

Matthew Woodard will be heading to the 2A school after serving as the defensive coordinator at Port Neches Groves ISD out of the Golden Triangle region. The district confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon that was first reported by Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp earlier in the day.

Woodard will take over after Richard Steubing was moved into a district administrative role back in January. The Indians are 20-24 since 2018.

Superintendent Jim Dillard said that Woodard was approved by the board and has signed his contract. They hope to have him in the building by the end of April.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Latest News

Lady Cardinals
TVCC Lady Cardinals face off against Walters State in Nationals game Thursday
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says
Kilgore men’s basketball team heads to nationals
Kilgore men’s basketball team heads to nationals