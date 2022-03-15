Groveton hires Port Neches Groves defensive coordinator as new head football coach, athletic director

Groveton, Texas (KTRE) - The Groveton Indians have hired their next athletic director and head football coach.

Matthew Woodard will be heading to the 2A school after serving as the defensive coordinator at Port Neches Groves ISD out of the Golden Triangle region. The district confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon that was first reported by Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp earlier in the day.

Woodard will take over after Richard Steubing was moved into a district administrative role back in January. The Indians are 20-24 since 2018.

Superintendent Jim Dillard said that Woodard was approved by the board and has signed his contract. They hope to have him in the building by the end of April.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.