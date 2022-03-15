Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Tommy Pettigrew III
Tyler man gets prison sentence for 2021 shooting death
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
“The sheriff’s office has done everything within our power to remediate this issue,” Smith said...
Smith County sheriff fears remedial order due to jail overcrowding

Latest News

Todd Staples speaks at a meeting of the East Texas Gas Producers Association in Carthage.
President of Texas Oil & Gas Association: Ukraine crisis shows link between national security, energy security
Kirby said he anticipated that judge selection will occur at the next commissioner court...
Next steps for Angelina County: Who will fill in for Judge Lymbery?
Gov. Greg Abbott, former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris, the...
Abbott replaces Texas military leader who has overseen heavily criticized border mission
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the November general...
O’Rourke calls Abbott a ‘thug’ and ‘authoritarian’ who’s ‘got his own oligarch here in Texas’
Beto O'Rourke is being sued by Kelcy Warren, the founder of Energy Transfer, the pipeline giant...
Oil tycoon Kelcy Warren sues Beto O’Rourke alleging defamation over power grid criticism