Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID-19 precautions slowly lifting across Deep East Texas

Fidone said the low risk for COVID-19 in Angelina County is due to the highly contagious...
Fidone said the low risk for COVID-19 in Angelina County is due to the highly contagious omicron variant infecting so many people.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 protocols in Deep East Texas are slowly being lifted.

“Through hook and crook we got to this point, and we’re going to take every victory lap we can as a community, because we did it as a community,” Dr. George Fidone said.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has maintained data regarding disease prevalence of COVID-19. Dr. Fidone at the Lufkin Children’s Clinic said the center determined a community needs a total of 10 cases or fewer to lift COVID-19 related requirements. However, members of the public who are immunocompromised should still take precautions regardless, he said.

“Imagine an infection that only takes 10 cases for 100,000 people to require all hundred thousand to wear masks and stuff. That is a really impressive infection. That’s ten people in the city of Tyler and everybody in Tyler has got to take precautions. Well that’s how infectious Omicron is,” Fidone said.

Fidone said the low risk for COVID-19 in Angelina County is due to the highly contagious omicron variant infecting so many people.

“So we’re at a state where we’ve met sort of a middle ground. It’s not hurting us too bad. And it’s infected so many people that we’re all protected through vaccines or illness. So we’re really lucky, really lucky,” Fidone said.

Fidone said he believes the medical community may always be reactive to the COVID-19 virus, and any future variants it produces.

“NYC, Los Angeles, Detroit, DC, Philadelphia, there were wagons with hundreds of bodies in them. And now we’re not hearing that because we have something that is much more likely to stick around awhile, because it’s not making us, most of the time, terribly sick. It’s not making us debilitated, not killing us,” Fidone said.

Fidone said he believes COVID-19 is far from over. He thinks the virus will mutate again, but he encouraged the community to enjoy this period of normalcy.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal

Latest News

Fighter Jet
Pilot aims to restore rare Vietnam War-era fighter jet
Gas Station Prices
Gas Station Prices
UT Tyler Endowment
New endowment will help reduce cost of education for UT Tyler students
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with a pilot transporting a rare fighter jet through East Texas.
Pilot aims to restore rare Vietnam War-era fighter jet