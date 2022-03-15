Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bexar County deputies arrest shooting suspects connected to argument after a baby shower

(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)((Bexar County Sheriff's Office))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting after a baby shower in Bexar County March 13.

Johnas Laquann Brewster, 29, and Elijah Anderson Jackson, 24, were arrested by Bexar County deputies for shooting a man after “an argument after a baby shower.”

Bexar County deputies were called to the 10300 block of Floore Hollow where they discovered a 23-year-old victim shot multiple times.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects who were involved in the shooting and located the vehicle they were seen fleeing in at a residence in the 5000 block of Misty Glen.

Upon deputies approaching the residence, Brewster was seen exiting the home’s rear window and throwing 2 rifles over the fence into the backyard of a residence.

Brewster was then seen running back and retrieving narcotics, later confirmed to be marijuana, and threw it over the fence.

He would then ran back inside and Jackson exited through the window and began to climb on the roof where he was given commands by authorities.

Jackson immediately surrendered and was taken into custody in the front yard.

Brewster was located behind a storage shed and taken into custody without incident.

The rifles and narcotics that Brewster attempted to get rid of were recovered.

Brewster was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 3rd Degree Felony with bail set at $25,000.00.

Jackson was charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, 2nd Degree Felony with bail set at $75,000.00.

