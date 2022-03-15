Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amtrak route backers think they now have their best shot

Idea is to travel through Texas and Louisiana, paralleling I-20 through Shreveport to Atlanta
Map of Amtrak lines and proposed I-20 corridor
Map of Amtrak lines and proposed I-20 corridor((Source: I-20 Corridor Council))
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In the future, traveling to places like Atlanta from the ArkLaTex will not only be a plane, car or bus ride away. Instead, you will be able to do it from a train.

Jack Skaggs, who heads the Coordinating & Development Corp., said this has been ongoing push. “For years, we have had a lot of community organizations that have been working toward this to prove that this is a viable route.”

Now there is a little more progress about Amtrak making strides on the possibility of a route traveling along the Interstate 20 corridor.

“We feel like we have the best shot that we’ve ever had of getting it moved to the next step,” Skaggs said.

There would not have to be a new train route built because Canadian Pacific already owns the route. And Canadian Pacific recently agreed to work with Amtrak.

Skaggs said the route would travel through Texas and Louisiana and through cities like Shreveport, ending in Atlanta, Ga.

“We still have to prove that it is viable, that it doesn’t affect the business and that the route could potentially pay for itself.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

The money will come from the infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year, he said. “Amtrak will be getting part of the $66 billion, not the complete amount.”

There is still no timeline on how long the process will take to become final.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Maintenance work to cause nightly ramp closures this week on Toll 49
Roadwork for the week of March 14
Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to car fire
Emergency units responded to a car that struck a tree in north Tyler early Sunday morning...
Firefighters in Smith county put out fiery vehicle crash overnight