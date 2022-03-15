Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 departments responding to residential fire call in Rusk County

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two fire departments are responding to a fire on County Road 433 Monday night.

The call is a residential fire call, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene.

They ask that those in the area be aware of emergency vehicles and avoid driving in the area.

