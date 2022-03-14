Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Women in STEM showcased with bright orange statues at Smithsonian for Women’s History Month

The “If Then/She Can” Exhibit boasts the largest collection of all-female statues ever in one place.
By Natalie Grim and Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Visitors to the Smithsonian museums this month will have a hard time missing the bright orange statues gracing the gardens and inside the exhibits, but the eye-catching color isn’t the only special thing about the statues.

It’s called the “If Then/She Can” exhibit. It boasts the largest collection of female statues ever in one place. 120 women from 41 states and Puerto Rico are represented. The statues are 3D printed models of living women who are currently excelling in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Nicole Small, the CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies, the exhibits sponsor, said it was created to inspire young girls towards careers in STEM.

“If a little girl sees someone that looks like her, then she knows she can go out and change the world,” Small said.

The bright orange statues were unveiled in the Haupt Garden of the Smithsonian at the beginning of the month as part of the Smithsonian’s Women’s Futures celebration. The Smithsonian’s Rachel Goslins said it’s the diversity of the statues that makes the exhibit special.

“You really just see the wealth of possibilities that are out there,” Goslins said.

The featured women include everything from AI professionals and game developers to dancers and artists.

“Each woman has an amazing story to tell, and a journey in STEM of her own,” Small said.

Among the statues in the Haupt Garden is Anjali Chadha, an MIT bioengineering student originally from Louisville, Kentucky, who is the founder and CEO of her own nonprofit.

“She is just for us the quintessential story around a young woman who has been passionate about science and is excited to tell her story,” said Small.

Also in the garden is biomedical engineer and children’s author, Dr. Arlyne Simon, from Portland, Oregon. Small said, “she’s using all parts of her brain,” to share stories of science.

There are several of the statues inside the Air and Space Museum. They include Dr. Erika Hamden, a telescope maker and astrophysics professor from Tucson, Arizona, and Mary Beth Westmoreland, a computer programmer who is a tech leader at Amazon and a resident of Charleston, South Carolina. Small said they’re both role models for young girls looking to excel in tech and science.

Inside the Smithsonian’s Futures Exhibit is the statue of St. Louis, Missouri’s Chante Summers. Summers works for Pfizer on projects including vaccine development and other medical projects.

“She works on some amazing therapeutics that we know are going to change the world someday,” Small said.

The statues will leave Washington on March 27, and the exhibit has a virtual tour available at IfThenExhibit.org.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured two teenagers turns himself in

Latest News

Coronavirus can have many side-effects that sideline people from their lives, and it has...
Nebraska teen gets sense of smell back after COVID, thanks to shots ‘rebooting’ nerve system
White House tours are coming back next month.
White House tours to resume next month as virus fades
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck