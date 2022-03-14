Pilot aims to restore rare Vietnam War-era fighter jet

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - You never know what’s going to roll through Longview and make an unexpected stop. And if this particular item comes by again, you may have to look up to see it.

Pilot Charlie Largay says his Vietnam-era jet is an A-37 Dragonfly with some assembly required. Okay, a lot of assembly is required. Charlie has it because:

“Bill Clinton normalized relations with North Vietnam. And when he did that, he allowed anyone who wanted to purchase excess or surplus military equipment; you could do so legally,” Largay said.

And Charlie says he bought and salvaged his out of Du Nang, shipped to Australia then to the U.S. He didn’t stop in Longview to just show it off.

“It’s been damaged by the Shreveport road system. Pretty much dinged up the airplane pretty bad,” Largay said.

And it destabilized the supports. He headed for Harbor Freight in Longview for tools to secure the jet, much to the delight of many shoppers in the parking lot. In fact, James Hawley of Kilgore volunteered to help.

“My dad served in Vietnam and when he told me it was a Vietnam era airplane I had to help,” Hawley said.

“I think it says a lot about the community here, people who live here willing to stop and help out,” Hawley said.

“It’s the second most accurate fighter bomber in Vietnam,” Largay said.

He says it was made by Cessna and there were only about 600 manufactured.

“It’s the predecessor to the A-10. Basically, World War II technology with tremendously gas inefficient engines on it,” Largay said.

How inefficient?

“It only burns about 400 gallons an hour at cruise,” Largay said.

Gas might be lower by the time he gets the Dragonfly airborne, considering it took 17 years to restore his other Dragonfly.

The Dragonfly will be taken to Montana to begin the long process of restoration. Largay says it cost about a million dollars to make his other A37 flight-worthy.

