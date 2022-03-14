Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Tech among seven schools to be featured on NCAA March Madness Confidential

Kevin Obanor drains a shot against OU at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Feb. 9.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be one of seven schools that will be featured on NCAA March Madness Confidential.

NCAA March Madness Confidential provides exclusive, behind-the-scenes content of select tournament teams. This year’s featured teams are Texas Tech, Auburn, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Providence, Memphis and Notre Dame.

Production crews started working with the teams on Selection Sunday and will follow their NCAA Tournament journeys.

Features will run on multiple platforms, including TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and March Madness social media accounts.

Texas Tech earned a 3-seed on Selection Sunday. They will head to San Diego this week to take on 14-seed Montana State in the Round of 64 on Friday.

