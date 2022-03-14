Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father

Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a hospital.(Oakland County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemicals on him last fall is facing a homicide charge following his recent death at a hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Megan Joyce Imirowicz of Groveland Township was initially charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

But WDIV-TV reports she has been taken back into custody and charged with homicide following her father’s death this month.

She is accused of creating a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October and throwing it on her father, who suffered burns all over his body.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Latest News

Angelina County Indictments
Angelina County Indictments Follow Up
Gas Producers Meeting
Gas Producers Meeting
New London
New London Explosion Event
DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap