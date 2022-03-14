Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured two teenagers turns himself in

Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a shooting that injured two teenage girls in Tyler has turned himself in.

According to Tyler police, Jaqualin Humphrey turned himself in to members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on Monday. He was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on the five warrants for Aggravated Assault stemming from the incident.

On 3/12/22 at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to the area of N. Ross and W. Bow in Tyler on report of gunshots. At the same time, they also received a call that two shooting victims were at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.

The victims were both 13 years old females who were each shot one time. It was determined that they were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot.

Officers located a scene in the 700 block of N. Ross, where the shooting occurred. A large party was taking place in that area so there were multiple witnesses. Tyler Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived on scene.

+ 2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

