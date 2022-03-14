Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our weekend was sunny and quiet, but big changes arrive later tomorrow. A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. A cold front and strong upper-level disturbance will begin to move into North and East Texas late in the afternoon/early evening hours of Monday. With the current severe weather ingredients in place, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along and potentially ahead of this cold front and will advance east through the area during the evening and nighttime hours. Most, if not all, of the storms should be out of East Texas by around 1 or 2 AM Tuesday morning. Timing for this system could change slightly between now and tomorrow, so again, please continue to check in for more updates. Primary severe threats for Monday will be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible within the main line of storms, as well as within any isolated storm that can develop ahead of the cold front. The majority of Tuesday will trend dry with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Some spotty showers will be possible at times as moisture wraps around the upper-level low. Nothing but sunshine and seventies for Wednesday afternoon. Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) will be warm and muggy with highs jumping into the middle to upper 70s. Some spotty showers will be possible at times, but better rain chances arrive Thursday night into very early Friday morning. Another weak cold front swings through early Friday but will only cool our afternoons into the middle to upper 60s and mornings into the middle to upper 40s. Next weekend is looking pleasant and sunny. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for further updates to tomorrow’s forecast.

