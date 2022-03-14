Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sherman paving the way to Texas Instruments with Flanary Road expansion

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Flanary Road shows no indication of what it one day might become.

“It’s a dead-end,” said Sherman City Spokesperson Nate Strauch. “It just ends in somebody’s front yard right now, so unless you’re living on Flanary Road, you probably don’t know a ton about it.”

But improving it has long been on the minds of Sherman City Council members.

“We knew that Flanary Road was going to have to be built,” said Strauch. “We just didn’t know exactly when. Now that TI is coming we know that this project needs to be done and be done soon.”

Sherman City Council approved a more than 254,000 dollar agreement with Pacheco Koch Consulting to work on designs for the road just west of the TI property.

The company is already working with Texas Instruments on other projects.

“We thought best to utilize them so they can coordinate best with that alignment,” said Wayne Lee, the director of engineering for Sherman.

The contract will complete 30% of the designs for a four-lane and more than a 10,000-foot extension of the road, which would pave the way to one of the biggest companies to land in Sherman.

“Critically, for this project, it’ll be kind of the back door into the TI plant,” said Strauch.

Sherman said the end goal is getting Moore street connected to Flanary.

Construction won’t start until 2023.

“This will go from a road not very traveled to a road that is a major north-south thoroughfare for the city,” said Strauch.

The city expects design work to be done in late summer or early fall.

