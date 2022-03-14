Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Latest News

Angelina County Indictments
Angelina County Indictments Follow Up
Gas Producers Meeting
Gas Producers Meeting
New London
New London Explosion Event
DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap