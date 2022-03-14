Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: A few strong storms possible today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds are increasing early this morning with temperatures in the 40s.  Expect a breezy day with more clouds off and on through the afternoon.  A slight chance for a few showers exists through midday, but better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms begin this afternoon and increase into the evening hours.  Some storms could become strong to severe.  Hail and high winds look to be the main threats, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.  The storms will move through quickly and come to an end by early tomorrow morning.  A few clouds and an isolated shower could linger, especially in northeastern counties tomorrow.  The sunshine returns Wednesday with warm afternoon temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

