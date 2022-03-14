Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today is a First Alert Weather Day. The Storm Prediction Center has all of East Texas included in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather today. The threats include golf ball size hail, 70 mph winds, and isolated tornadoes. Development of isolated thunderstorms will begin in the late afternoon along I-35 and move into East Texas during the evening hours. This is when we’ll have the best chance to see large hail and a tornado. As storms move east, they will form a line during the late evening hours and our primary threat will shift to being damaging winds. By tomorrow morning storms will have made their way out of East Texas. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts; the free KLTV or KTRE weather app and a NOAA Weather Radio are two great resources.

As far as the forecast leading up to today’s storms, we’ll see highs this afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. A shower can’t be ruled out before this evening, but most of the day will just be cloudy. Tomorrow will be a little cooler, with highs only in the 60s. For Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be in the 70s, with a low chance for rain on Thursday/St. Patrick’s Day. Next weekend, dry and sunny with highs in the 70s. Information current as of 11AM, 3/14/22.

