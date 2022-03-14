Maintenance work to cause nightly ramp closures this week on Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) says there will be nightly ramp closures for maintenance work on Toll 49 for the week of March 14.

The ramps will be closed one at a time from 9pm and 5am on different nights this week.

On Monday, March 14, the north and southbound ramps of FM 16 will be closed.

On Tuesday, March 15, the north and southbound ramps of SH 64 will be closed.

On Wednesday, March 16, the east and westbound ramps of 2493 will be closed.

On Thursday, March 17, the east and westbound ramps of FM 756 will be closed.

