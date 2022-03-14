Longview police arrest 2 in connection with Saturday robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two Longview men were arrested Saturday in connection with an alleged robbery.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. to the 1800 block W. Loop 281 in reference to a robbery that just occurred. When officers arrived, the reporting party stated he left his 15- and 12-year-old children in his vehicle while he was making a purchase in the store. The children came inside and told the man that two Hispanic males had threatened to shoot them if they did not get out of the vehicle. The children said they exited the vehicle and the two suspects drove away. Officers were able to track the vehicle to the 200 block of Princess.

Upon locating the two suspects, Juan Gonzalez, 19, and Jonathan Coto, 18, both of Longview, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

