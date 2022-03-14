Ladyjacks will lean on lessons from. 2021 tourney loss as they prepare for Tar Heels

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks will look to learn from last year’s national tournament loss as they prepare for a matchup with North Carolina on Saturday.

SFA is once again in the 5-12 matchup. Last year they led Georgia Tech 34-17 at halftime but lost in overtime 54-52.

Tip off for the game with UNC is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

