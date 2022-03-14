Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ladyjacks draw UNC in first round of national tournament

SFA celebrates
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the second straight year the SFA Ladyjacks have drawn the 12-seed in the NCAA National Tournament.

The team will meet up with 5-seed UNC Tar Heels in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, March 19. The winner will get the winner of the 4-13 matchup between host Arizona and UNLV. The winner of the two games will then head to the Greensboro Regional.

“The excitement when your name is called is what’s important,” SFA women’s head coach Mark Kellogg said. “These kids worked hard at WAC Vegas to get that championship. To see your name called never gets old.”

It’s been a long 24 hours for the team. They won the WAC Tournament around 4 p.m. Las Vegas time and left for home around 10 p.m. Vegas time. Due to Daylight Savings Time and two time zones, the team lost three hours of time on the trip and got back to the Pineywoods early Sunday morning. The Saturday draw was a blessing for the team.

“It gives us more time in the earlier part of the week to rest,” Kellogg said. ”We are tired right now. We will ease into the week and then later in the week get after it more.”

This will mark the 20th trip to the NCAA Tournament for the SFA women’s program.

