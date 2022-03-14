Kilgore men’s basketball team heads to nationals

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Coach Brian Hoberecht about the Kilgore Rangers winning and what’s needed from player Dantwan Grimes when the score is down.

Hoberecht said, “it is a great culmination of the season and the result of winning the region 14 tournament is more work and another opportunity to keep playing so our guys are excited, they love to be in the gym they love to work and get better and so we’re just excited about getting a chance to keep playing next week.”

Dantwan Grimes said, “just whenever our team is down, I know we need a bucket I turn that switch on just like that so, it’s just when I know we need one, I know I can’t let my team lose, I turn it on.”

