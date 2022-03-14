Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury for allegedly interfering with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.(Jail photo)
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 11:40 a.m. - A mistrial was declared after the defense attorney, Steven Green, suffered a medical emergency. Jurors have been excused. The trial will be rescheduled.

10:28 a.m. - The state starts questioning jurors.

10:20 a.m. - Allyson Mitchell (DA) with the state begins talking with jurors.

Steven Green is representing Kimberlyn Snider.

10:15 a.m. - 63 numbers were handed out to jurors

The state will get to go first.

Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Neches ISD principal.

Kimberlyn Snider was arrested in February 2021 after she was accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child and she was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

Due to the high profile nature of the case, an exponentially higher number of jury summons were sent out: 450 instead of 150. Additionally, Judge Deborah Oakes has stated that no video recording will be allowed during the trial due to the involvement of minors in the case.

Snider’s indictments include one count of “tampering fabricating evidence” and five counts of “official oppression,” against Kimberlyn Ann Snider were handed down on Wednesday, January 27 with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020. The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

“We will be here all week until this is over with and we’ll be holding the board accountable, going to board meetings still and making sure things are going smoothly and staying on the right track,” said Katie Preston, a parent with Change for Neches.

RELATED: Former Neches ISD principal to face March trial for alleged sex assault involvement

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured two teenagers turns himself in

Latest News

Large tree down at Whitehouse home
Large tree brought down by storm narrowly misses homeowner’s car in Whitehouse
Large tree brought down by storm narrowly misses homeowner’s car in Whitehouse
Large tree brought down by storm narrowly misses homeowner’s car in Whitehouse
East Texas Food Bank's Tabitha Johnson
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank holds first food distribution event in Gladewater
East Texas Food Bank's Tabitha Johnson
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank holds first food distribution event in Gladewater
Javion Jones
Lufkin police searching for missing 22-year-old man