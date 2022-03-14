Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 11:40 a.m. - A mistrial was declared after the defense attorney, Steven Green, suffered a medical emergency. Jurors have been excused. The trial will be rescheduled.

10:28 a.m. - The state starts questioning jurors.

10:20 a.m. - Allyson Mitchell (DA) with the state begins talking with jurors.

Steven Green is representing Kimberlyn Snider.

10:15 a.m. - 63 numbers were handed out to jurors

The state will get to go first.

Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Neches ISD principal.

Kimberlyn Snider was arrested in February 2021 after she was accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child and she was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

Due to the high profile nature of the case, an exponentially higher number of jury summons were sent out: 450 instead of 150. Additionally, Judge Deborah Oakes has stated that no video recording will be allowed during the trial due to the involvement of minors in the case.

Snider’s indictments include one count of “tampering fabricating evidence” and five counts of “official oppression,” against Kimberlyn Ann Snider were handed down on Wednesday, January 27 with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020. The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

“We will be here all week until this is over with and we’ll be holding the board accountable, going to board meetings still and making sure things are going smoothly and staying on the right track,” said Katie Preston, a parent with Change for Neches.

