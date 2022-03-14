Jacks heading to CBI

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team will have a chance at a postseason tournament despite not winning the WAC tournament this past weekend.

The Lumberjacks will play in the Roman College Basketball Invitational, better known as the CBI. SFA’s first game will be Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The 4-seed Lumberjacks will take on the 13-seed UNC-Ashville Bulldogs.

The CBI will take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach from March 19-March 23. The first two rounds will be streamed on FloSports. The semifinals and championship will be live on ESPN2.

SFA is 22-9 on the season, with their last game being a loss in the WAC quarterfinals. The Bulldogs are 16-14, losing at the buzzer in the first round of the Big South Championship.

