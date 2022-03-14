Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Indictments for Angelina County judge, commissioners allege potential hires discussed during undisclosed meeting

Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Smith.
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Smith. (Source: Angelina County Jail website)(Angelina County Jail website)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Newly released indictment records shed light on what an Angelina County judge and two commissioners met to discuss, allegedly in violation of the Open Meetings Act.

Judge Meydon “Don” Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were booked into the county jail on Saturday after Friday’s revelation of the indictments.

Lymbery’s indictment states that “on or about the 9th day of August, 2021 ... did then and there, as a member of a governmental body, to-wit: the Angelina County Commissioners’ Court, knowingly participate in a meeting in violation of Title 5 Subtitle A Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code ... by participating in a meeting that constituted a quorum of the Commissioners Court for the purpose of discussion or deliberation of county business to-wit: namely the prospective employment of a county road engineer.” Paulette’s indictment contains an identical charge. Smith’s was not yet made available as of this writing.

Additionally, Angelina County Road Engineer Charles Norman Walker Jr. was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document, offense date Oct. 28, 2021. Walker was hired on Sept. 10, 2021. Walker’s indictment alleges that he knowingly made a false entry on an employee time sheet with the false entry being the approval of reported hours worked.

Angelina County Operator William Earl Luckey was indicted on a count of tampering with a government record, offense date Oct. 28, 2021. Luckey was hired on Sept. 30, 2021. Luckey works under Walker as a mechanic with the county’s unit road system. Luckey’s indictment also alleges that he knowingly made a false entry on an employee time sheet with the false entry being the approval of reported hours worked.

Previous reporting:

Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted

