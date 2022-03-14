Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day Monday late afternoon, evening

A strong upper level storm system is moving into the region today with a dryline sparking thunderstorms by late afternoon, evening.(Katie Vossler (KLTV))
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong upper level storm system is moving into the region today with a dryline sparking thunderstorms by late afternoon, evening. 

A slight risk for severe weather has been issued for all of East Texas by the Storm Prediction Center.  Thunderstorms will begin to develop along the dryline which should be near or just east of I-35 by 5 to 7pm this evening. 

Thunderstorms will then intensify quickly as they push eastward into East Texas.  Isolated thunderstorms that develop first will have the highest threat for an isolated tornado and large hail up to the size of golf balls. 

As the storms progress farther south and east, they will form a line of strong storms with the main threat becoming damaging winds into the overnight hours.  Thunderstorms will move out of Deep East Texas after midnight tonight. 

Some wrap around moisture could keep clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower in the forecast for some areas through tomorrow early afternoon.

