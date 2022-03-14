Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Strong/Severe Thunderstorms Likely across much of East Texas this Eve/Tonight through 2 AM Tue. First Alert Weather Day!
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from late this afternoon through very early Tuesday morning...likely near 2 AM. A strong low-pressure system is expected to move through East Texas late this afternoon, through very early Tuesday morning. As this low moves through, a warm front and cold front are attached to it, so we are looking for strong to severe thunderstorms to begin developing later this afternoon and continue through tonight. As the warm front moves through, and before the cold front passes, there is a chance for individual storms to develop in the warm/moist air. If/When these storms develop, they have a chance to allow isolated tornadoes to form. These storms will be watched closely for this to happen...if it does. Then, as the cold front passes through later tonight, strong/gusty thunderstorm winds and large hail (Ping Pong Ball Size) are possible along with an isolated tornado or two. Of the 4 severe weather threats, the only one that is not expected/possible will be Flash Flooding. There is a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms for all of East Texas according to the Storm Prediction Center. That is a 15% chance for significant severe storms to develop within 25 miles of any point here in East Texas. Please remain Weather Alert late afternoon/tonight. Make sure all of your devices are charged in case of a power outage. Stay Tuned to KLTV and KLTV.COM as well as the First Alert Weather App for any/all watches/warnings that may be posted today. Please make sure you know where your Safe Place is, just in case a Tornado Warning is issued. A Small, Windowless interior Room, away from windows. Get as many walls as possible between you and the outside of your home. Once the front moves through, the severe weather threat subsides. Tomorrow, we should be looking at mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers that may wrap around the low as it moves farther east. Wednesday and Thursday look very nice with cool mornings and very mild afternoons. Another cold front moves in very early on Friday morning and we may see more rain then. The upcoming weekend, which has the first day of Spring in it, will be very nice with cool mornings and very pleasant afternoons. Another cold front late Monday could bring more rain to ETX. Please remain Weather Alert today/tonight. Be safe and stay informed.

