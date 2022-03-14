Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas coaches comment on WNBA player detained in Russia

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with East Texas women’s basketball coaches about WNBA player Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia.

Trinity Valley Community College Coach Precious Ivy said “I know she’s a good player I’m hoping and praying that they get her back home to her family. Because I know it’s a scary situation and I wouldn’t want to be in that situation, and if I was I would want everybody trying to rally around me and get me home so. Been hoping her family her friends and her wife get her home because I can only imagine how she’s feeling especially with other things going on in the world.”

Tyler Junior College Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard said “I met her a couple of times I’ve worked with her in camp a few times, good person good human being you feel sorry that, she’s in the middle of a political mess.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18 of Tyler
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Tyler hit and run crash
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Latest News

Groveton Indians
Groveton hires Port Neches Groves defensive coordinator as new head football coach, athletic director
Lady Cardinals
TVCC Lady Cardinals face off against Walters State in Nationals game Thursday
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says
Kilgore men’s basketball team heads to nationals
Kilgore men’s basketball team heads to nationals