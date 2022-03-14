East Texas coaches comment on WNBA player detained in Russia

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with East Texas women’s basketball coaches about WNBA player Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia.

Trinity Valley Community College Coach Precious Ivy said “I know she’s a good player I’m hoping and praying that they get her back home to her family. Because I know it’s a scary situation and I wouldn’t want to be in that situation, and if I was I would want everybody trying to rally around me and get me home so. Been hoping her family her friends and her wife get her home because I can only imagine how she’s feeling especially with other things going on in the world.”

Tyler Junior College Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard said “I met her a couple of times I’ve worked with her in camp a few times, good person good human being you feel sorry that, she’s in the middle of a political mess.”

