Baylor Women’s Basketball locks down number-two seed for NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After dropping the Conference Championship game Sunday afternoon, the Baylor women’s basketball team was selected as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament.

Baylor was picked as the second seed in the South Region.

The Bears will play Hawaii on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

Waco is a host site for the tournament, with two rounds being played in the Ferrell Center in Waco.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.