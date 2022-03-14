Baylor Women’s Basketball locks down number-two seed for NCAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After dropping the Conference Championship game Sunday afternoon, the Baylor women’s basketball team was selected as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament.
Baylor was picked as the second seed in the South Region.
The Bears will play Hawaii on Friday at the Ferrell Center.
Waco is a host site for the tournament, with two rounds being played in the Ferrell Center in Waco.
