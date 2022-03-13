Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady announces plans to come back for 2022 season

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he plans to come back for the 2022 NFL season.

“These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in a tweet Sunday evening. ‘That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.”

Brady said his teammates and his family “make it all possible.”

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” Brady said in his tweet. “Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady, who retired just six weeks ago, finished the 2021 season with 485 completed passes for 43 touchdowns and 5,316 yards, according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website. Over his career, Brady has completed 7.263 passes for 624 touchdowns and 84,520 yards.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting

Latest News

SFA celebrates
Ladyjacks draw UNC in first round of national tournament
SFA men win WAC regular season championship (SFA Athletics)
Jacks heading to CBI
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s