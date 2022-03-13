Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady announces plans to come back for 2022 season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he plans to come back for the 2022 NFL season.

“These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in a tweet Sunday evening. ‘That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.”

Brady said his teammates and his family “make it all possible.”

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” Brady said in his tweet. “Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady, who retired just six weeks ago, finished the 2021 season with 485 completed passes for 43 touchdowns and 5,316 yards, according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website. Over his career, Brady has completed 7.263 passes for 624 touchdowns and 84,520 yards.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.