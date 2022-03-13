Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County fire marshal urging residents to avoid outdoor burning or welding

Source: Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook page
Source: Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook page(Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County’s fire marshal is strongly urging that no residents burn or weld outside today.

“Smith County residents, I am strongly urging that no one burn or weld outside today,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We have the highest risk of wildfires today that I have seen in some time.”

In a previous Facebook post, Brooks said that Smith County fire departments have been responding to an “exceptional” number of grass fires recently.

While we have adequate ground moisture, the problem is that our vegetation is dormant and the winter air is dry,” the Facebook post stated. “If you add any amount of wind, fires will develop quickly and spread rapidly.”

In the March 3 post, Brooks urged Smith County residents to be safe and call 911 for any emergency.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service daily fire danger website, Smith County and most of the other counties in East Texas are currently at a “moderate” fire danger risk. However, the website is also predicting that by Tuesday parts of Smith and other counties in the western part of the East Texas area will be included in the area that is at a “high” fire danger risk.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Courtesy: MGN
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady announces plans to come back for 2022 season

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-14-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-14-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 3-14-22
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips