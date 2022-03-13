Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Madison County church damaged by fire

Grass fires are keeping firefighters across the Brazos Valley busy Sunday as winds gust up to 25 mph
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters...
Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 in Madison County was damaged Sunday by flames, firefighters confirmed.(Photo courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Gusty wind conditions Sunday afternoon are keeping firefighters across the Brazos Valley busy responding to multiple fires including one that has damaged a church in Madison County.

The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KBTX the Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 near Shirley Lane was damaged inside and out around 1:00 p.m.

Chief Tony Clay says the fire was the result of a controlled burn that got out of control.

Nobody was injured and no other buildings were damaged, said Chief Clay.

“The wind is gusting 20-25 mph this afternoon. It should settle after 7 or 8 p.m. but we’re still looking at 15-20 mph gusts after sunset,” said KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire danger Sunday afternoon was moderate.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued for portions of East Texas
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Investigators sifted through the remains of a burned-out camper trailer March 13, 2022, in...
2 found dead in burned-out camper trailer
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured two teenagers turns himself in

Latest News

Body of other missing fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend; authorities identify him
Hail in Jacksonville
Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas
Johnny Jennings tells us what to do about what's bugging us.
Insects are on the way to enjoy East Texas spring, so early pest control treatment recommended
Dwayne Greenwood with the City of Lufkin says storm drains clogged with debris caused some...
WEBXTRA: City of Lufkin's Dwayne Greenwood outlines flooding causes after storms
Storms left their mark on East Texas and Deep East Texas Monday night.
PHOTOS: Severe weather makes its mark on East Texas