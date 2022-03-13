Madison County church damaged by fire

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Gusty wind conditions Sunday afternoon are keeping firefighters across the Brazos Valley busy responding to multiple fires including one that has damaged a church in Madison County.

The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KBTX the Grace Baptist Church on FM 1372 near Shirley Lane was damaged inside and out around 1:00 p.m.

Chief Tony Clay says the fire was the result of a controlled burn that got out of control.

Nobody was injured and no other buildings were damaged, said Chief Clay.

“The wind is gusting 20-25 mph this afternoon. It should settle after 7 or 8 p.m. but we’re still looking at 15-20 mph gusts after sunset,” said KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire danger Sunday afternoon was moderate.

