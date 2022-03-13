First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. A cold front and strong upper-level disturbance will begin to move into North and East Texas late in the afternoon/early evening hours of Monday.

With the severe weather ingredients expected to be in place by tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms, with surrounding areas under a Marginal(Level 1/5) Risk.

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along and potentially ahead of this cold front and will advance east through the area during the evening and nighttime hours. Most, if not all, of the storms should be out of East Texas by around 1 or 2 AM Tuesday morning. Timing for this system could change slightly between now and tomorrow, so again, please continue to check in for more updates.

Primary severe threats for Monday will be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible within the main line of storms, as well as within any isolated storm that can develop ahead of the cold front.

As storms begin to organize along the cold front, strong damaging winds will be likely, which means limbs, branches, or even trees could come down on power lines. Please keep your phones charged tomorrow and have more than one way of receiving weather warnings! A NOAA weather radio and our First Alert Weather App will be very handy tomorrow. More updates to come early tomorrow.

