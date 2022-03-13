Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Firefighters in Smith county put out fiery vehicle crash overnight

Emergency units responded to a car that struck a tree in north Tyler early Sunday morning...
Emergency units responded to a car that struck a tree in north Tyler early Sunday morning before bursting into flames.(KLTV)
By Victoria Lara
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As many as five emergency units responded to a car that struck a tree in north Tyler early Sunday morning before bursting into flames. The road where it happened, near 9151 CR 35, was closed off until around six in the morning while firefighters continued to put out recurring flames.

Emergency personnel at the scene said they didn’t have any information to share at the time. The amount of people inside the car at the time of the crash and if anyone was injured is still unknown at this time.

