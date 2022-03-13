Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Camp County jury sentences man to 10 years for fatal alcohol-related 1-vehicle crash

Mack Ivory (source: Camp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Mack Ivory (source: Camp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(CCamp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Camp County jury sentenced a 69-year-old man to 10 years in prison Friday in connection with the May 19, 2020, death of 65-year-old Marva Jewel Godbolt, who died in a one-vehicle crash on FM 557.

The jury found Mack Curtis Ivory guilty of intoxication manslaughter, according to a post on the Camp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“A life was lost that day when Mr. Ivory, after having too much to drink, made the decision to get behind the wheel of his car and drive around Camp County,” said District Attorney David Colley. “The jury did a great job, and I hope this will give Ms. Godbolt’s family some closure.”

Godbolt was a passenger in a vehicle that Ivory was driving on May 19, 2020, when he lost control, skidded across both lanes of the road, and hit a large tree, the Facebook post stated. His vehicle’s passenger side slammed into the tree.

“[Ivory] was intoxicated and driving at an unsafe speed for a curve in the road, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Brandon Love’s report,” the Facebook post stated.

Godbolt was pronounced dead at the scene, the Facebook post stated.

“The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 that afternoon,” the Facebook post stated. “Mr. Ivory was not seriously injured. He was transported to the hospital, and after being released that night, he was booked into the Camp County jail.”

According to the Facebook post, the jury took less than three hours to hear a verdict after two-and-a-half days of testimony.

District Judge Angela Saucier presided over Ivory’s trial.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday, March 14
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible for East Texas late Monday
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners booked into jail for alleged illegal meeting
Courtesy: MGN
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady announces plans to come back for 2022 season

Latest News

Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler
Courtesy: MGN
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady announces plans to come back for 2022 season
What we know about the 150,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook page
Smith County fire marshal urging residents to avoid outdoor burning or welding
Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Eastbound lanes of I-20 closed at Exit 610 in Harrison County due to car fire