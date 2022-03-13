Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baylor MBB earns a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament

By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball earned a number one seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The Bears were selected as the number one seed in the East Region with the first and second-round games in Forth Worth on Thursday and Friday.

The defending national champions’ first game is on Thursday against Norfolk State at Dickies Arena.

Baylor earned a number one seed for the second-straight year.

