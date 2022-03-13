Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 teenage girls shot in incident near N. Ross, W. Bow in Tyler

Jaqualin Humphrey (Source: Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On 3/12/22 at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to the area of N. Ross and W. Bow in Tyler on report of gunshots. At the same time, we also received a call that two shooting victims were at Christus Mother Frances. The victims were both 13 years old females who were each shot one time. It was determined that they were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot. Their condition is stable.

Officers located a scene in the 700 block of N. Ross, where the shooting occurred. A large party was taking place in that area so there were multiple witnesses. Tyler Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived on scene. The investigation identified a shooter in this case as Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, a 17-year-old male from Tyler.

Detectives obtained 5 arrest warrants on Jaqualin Humphrey for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Two warrants have a bond of $300,000 each, three have a bond of $100,000 each. His whereabouts are unknown at this time. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. The attached photo is from a contact with him in December of 2021. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

