1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are searching Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing man after the discovery of another man’s body Saturday.

SPSO received a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Solan’s Camp on the northern part of Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Deputies began their search soon after that. Later on Saturday night, a body was recovered, according to an SPSO Facebook post. That victim has now been identified as George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Crews with SPSO and LDWF are working on the search.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports that Sabine Parish Sheriff Dispatch received a call around 3:30PM Saturday March 12th... Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 13, 2022

“Sheriff Mitchell extends his deepest sympathies and prayers to the families,” the post goes on to say.

On March 6, another man apparently drowned at Toledo Bend Reservoir.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.