Shoppers try to stretch their dollars at Longview’s Trade Days

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At the Longview Fairgrounds, the once-a-month Trade Days is seeing better crowds.

“I bargain shop anyway so I’m always on the hunt for good prices. Inflation or not, I naturally do that,” said Kay Biggs, a Trade Days shopper.

“You can find a bargain out here and be able to shop wisely and still have money left over,” said Billy Clay, the Trade Days manager. “If you got a 20-dollar bill, and you can only spend 10, I guarantee you can find stuff out here for 10 dollars or less.”

That is what a lot of people are looking to do. With food and fuel prices jumping almost daily, shoppers like truck driver Jessie Davis are trying to make their dollars stretch by looking for deals on items they might otherwise purchase at large chain stores.

“We come out here all the time,” said Johnny Baker, a Trade Days shopper. “Whole lot better.” “A dollar here, 50 cents here - it adds up,” said Johnny Baker. “If you don’t absolutely need it, hang on to your money till something better comes along.” “Sometimes, you’ll find yourself going well I’m not going to waste gas going from here to there,” said Dan Biggs. “I just go here, buy what I can get, and go home.”

Trade Days vendors are hoping shoppers see them as an alternative. “People come out and support local businesses, said Jimmy Carpenter of Carpenters Gardens. “We put a lot of time and effort to put a good product out. People only have so much money to spend. Take the money, make that dollar stretch.”

