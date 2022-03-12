Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a cold start to our Saturday, we’ll see sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 50s. This evening, temps in the 40s, and overnight we’ll be in the 30s. Some locations could drop below freezing tonight, and frost will be possible as well. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s, keeping sunny skies around too. Overall, the weekend looks great if you don’t mind the cooler temperatures.

For Monday, we continue to forecast moderate to high rain chances, and the Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of our KLTV/KTRE viewing area in a ‘Slight Risk’ (Level 2/5). The primary concern at this time is large hail and damaging wind, the tornado threat is low. As we are still three days out, this can change, monitor our webpages and weather apps for updates. Beyond Monday, this week we see temperatures return to the upper 70s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. For St. Patrick’s Day, we’re forecasting highs in the upper 70s, partly cloudy skies, and a moderate chance for rain.

Don’t forget, tonight we ‘spring forward’ one hour. Be sure to change your clocks, check smoke alarm batteries, and check your NOAA Weather Radio. Our new sunrise/sunset times will be 7:35AM/7:27PM tomorrow.

