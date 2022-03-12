Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... No More Winter Weather Advisories. Clearing skies and very cold temperatures to start off our weekend. Please protect the 4 Ps overnight tonight. People, Pets, Pipes, Plants. Make sure all are warm. Skies will remain sunny during the day for both Saturday and Sunday with more clouds building on Monday. There will be a chance for showers and thundershowers/storms later Monday as another cold front moves through. Not much cold air with this front, so we are not looking for any real cold with this one. Warming up into St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. A few showers are possible late Thursday and early on Friday as another cold front moves through. Once again, not much cold air with this front either. Winds pick up later Sunday and will remain gusty through Tuesday before settling down on Wednesday. Winds then pick back up on Thursday ahead of the cold front. Temperatures expected to remain mild through Spring-Break...except for the morning lows this weekend.

