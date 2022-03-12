Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A few flurries before midnight, then clearing skies. Cold AM on Sat...mid to upper 20s. Warmer on Sun.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... No More Winter Weather Advisories. Clearing skies and very cold temperatures to start off our weekend. Please protect the 4 Ps overnight tonight. People, Pets, Pipes, Plants. Make sure all are warm. Skies will remain sunny during the day for both Saturday and Sunday with more clouds building on Monday. There will be a chance for showers and thundershowers/storms later Monday as another cold front moves through. Not much cold air with this front, so we are not looking for any real cold with this one. Warming up into St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. A few showers are possible late Thursday and early on Friday as another cold front moves through. Once again, not much cold air with this front either. Winds pick up later Sunday and will remain gusty through Tuesday before settling down on Wednesday. Winds then pick back up on Thursday ahead of the cold front. Temperatures expected to remain mild through Spring-Break...except for the morning lows this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Shelf Poker Room
Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint shut down by county
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child
Pictured are (top row from left) Kristin Lee-Slack, Nicholas Peterson, and (bottom) Crystal...
3 arrested in connection with Rusk County oil field theft
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Kellie Renfro and her Sharelunker
Woman catches Sharelunker bass at Lake Nacogdoches

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-12-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-12-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
No more Advisories...Cold AM Temps This Weekend. Lots of Sunshine. Rain late Monday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Flurries/Sleet and some freezing rain possible over northern counties through the evening hours.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips