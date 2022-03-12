Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas get a little help from cell phone provider

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - T-Mobile has donated $25,000 to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to fund the Girl Scouting in the School Day East Texas program, a leadership development program in Tyler ISD and Longview ISD that aims to help girls develop a strong sense of self, display positive values, learn to seek challenges and grow from setbacks, and how to form and maintain healthy lifestyles. This donation coincides with the organization’s 110th birthday celebration.

The Girl Scouting in the School Day East Texas program is run by Girl Scout staff weekly throughout the school year during enrichment periods at no cost to the school or to the participants. Girls learn about an array of careers and experience programming in STEM, outdoor leadership, entrepreneurship, and life skills.

In celebration of the 110th anniversary, Girl Scouts will team up with T-Mobile volunteers on a community service project Saturday, March 12 to assemble 20 birthday boxes to benefit children served through CASA for Kids East Texas.

