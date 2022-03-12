Cowboys trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to Browns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys are trading wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns, according to Adam Schefter, a senior NFL Insider for EPSN. In exchange, the Cowboys will receive fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Trade is now officially agreed to, per source: Browns get WR Amari Cooper and a 6th, Cowboys get a 5th and 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Cooper, 27, has seven years of experience in the NFL, according to the Dallas Cowboys website. He started his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders. He attended the University of Alabama.

In the 2021 season, Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards. He averaged 12.7 yards a reception, and his longest was 41 yards. Over the course of his career, he has caught 517 passes for 7,076 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.