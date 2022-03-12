Beloved Tyler stray dog’s death inspires donations to no-kill shelter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas stray dog named Brownie did not have an owner; the community cared for him.

Brownie took up residence at Holly Tree in Tyler and Tylerites took care of him until he was 23 years old.

Brownie was considered a traveling dog who preferred not to be touched. The community near Holly Tree provided a dog house, food, and care for Brownie all the way up until his death.

“Brownie’s followers were looking for a way to really memorialize him and so they’ve come up with the idea to make donations to Pets Fur People in hopes that we can build another kennel and be able to take care of the dogs and cats here in our care,” says Gayle Helms, Executive Director for Pets Fur People.

He recently passed away. Now, a follower of Pets Fur People, a local animal protection organization, has suggested people make donations in brownies memory, with hopes of raising enough money to open another kennel.

Pets Fur People is currently at maximum capacity. With enough donations, the animal shelter will be able to add more kennels which would allow them to house more animals. Visit their website to donate: CLICK HERE.

Pets Fur People welcomes pets of all kinds (Sariah Bonds)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.