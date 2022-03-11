Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
With rising building costs, Tyler ISD superintendent says now is the time for bond

Tyler ISD bond proposal presentation
Tyler ISD bond proposal presentation((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler ISD laid out more details on a bond proposal which will be on the ballot in may. The $89 million bond will be for the construction of a new Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School.

Tyler ISD says the bond will not increase the current tax rate and Superintendent Marty Crawford said comparing the price of building materials, now is the time to go through with this bond.

“The cost of things are going up especially building material as well. We think now is the time to strike because those don’t typically go backwards the other way,” Crawford said. “We also start talking about interest rates as far as selling bonds and buying bonds etc. We can handle our growth with what’s projected for the next 20 years or so. We don’t think there’s going to be a whole lot of growth for Tyler ISD and this could be the final phase of a 20 year transformation.”

The bond proposal will be on the ballot on May 7.

For more information on the bond, click here.

